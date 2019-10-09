Amazon Alexa gets multilingual mode; here’s what that means

Amazon had recently announced that its smart voice assistant Alexa will be able to understand users speaking completely in Hindi or Hinglish. To activate this feature, users would have needed to select Hindi in the device language settings after which, they can summon and command the voice assistant in Hindi or Hinglish and the AI assistant will be able to understand in multiple contexts, and varied regional accents and dialects.

However the technology giant today launched a new multi-lingual mode wherein users would be able to switch from English to Hindi and vice versa when they summon the Alexa voice assistant without changing the language setting every time.

Example, in case a user enquires about the festival of Diwali in Hindi, the AI assistant will reply in Hindi, eg “Alexa, Diwali ke liye kitne din bache hai?” and when the user asks for the information in English, Alexa will respond in English eg “Alexa, why is Diwali celebrated”. According to the company, this multi-lingual mode can be useful in those Indian households where the users speak both Hindi and English.

Alexa voice assistant can be summoned to ask questions, play music, read the latest news, set alarms and timers, control lights and other compatible gadgets and more. In Hindi, users can ask the AI voice assistant for jokes, shayaris, games, Kabir ke dohe, Panchatantra stories, Bollywood dialogues and more. There are over 30,000 English skills and more than 500 Alexa skills in Hindi, the company said in a press statement.

To activate the multi-lingual mode feature, all the existing Echo customers need to change their device language to English/Hindi in the Language options of the Device settings on the latest version of the Alexa App.

Those users who have Echo Show and Echo Spot devices can swipe down all the way from the top of the screen to access the settings section and change language once they have the latest device software. To check for latest software update, a user can simply ask by saying “Alexa, check for software updates.”

Apart from this, the users can also ask for help from the voice assistant by saying, “Alexa, how can I setup multi-lingual mode?”