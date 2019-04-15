Amazon to soon launch ad-supported free music streaming service: report

Amazon might launch a new free music streaming service soon, reported Billboard. The new streaming service could include a limited catalogue of music and will be marketed through the company’s Echo line of smart speakers.

According to the report, the streaming service will be similar to its Amazon Prime Music service. It will be available across platforms free of cost, but will support ads and will compete against Spotify’s free music streaming service option. The new service will allow users to skip the sign-up process as well.

The new streaming service will rely on music label licenses to stream music. The company will offset the cost this through ad-revenue and the potential increase in the sale of the company’s Echo hardware, says the report.

Currently, Amazon offers its Prime Music streaming service along with Prime Video, shipping benefits and more under its Prime subscription service in India. It offers two types of memberships to customers – a monthly membership priced at Rs 129, and a yearly one priced at Rs 999.

The report does not state when the company will be launching the service or which regions will it be made available in.

In the US, the company provides its customers with various pricing tiers for its music streaming service. The cheapest is the $3.99 (approximately Rs 276) service for people listening to the music on their Echo devices only.