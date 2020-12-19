Amazfit GTS 2 available for pre-order: Check India price and features

The Amazfit GTS 2 price in India starts from 12,999. (Image source: Amazfit)

Amazfit just recently launched its latest GTR 2 smartwatch. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch Amazfit GTS 2 wearable in India on December 21. Interested buyers can pre-order the device, but the company will start shipping it from December 21. Customers can pre-book the device via Amazon or Amazfit’s official site. Ahead of the launch, Amazfit has revealed the price and specifications of the smartwatch. The Amazfit GTS 2 price in India starts from 12,999. Some of the features of the GTS 2 are heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and waterproof design. Read on to know everything about it.

Amazfit GTS 2: Specifications and features

The Amazfit GTS 2 features a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen with 341ppi. The panel is protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. The device even has an anti-fingerprint coating as well as optical Diamond-like Carbon coating.

The GTS 2 features a BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor for heart rate tracking. It monitors the resting heart rate, heart rate zones, and provides the user with abnormal heart rate warnings. The watch also supports a feature called OxygenBeats, which helps measure blood-oxygen saturation. One also gets a sleep monitoring feature. The Amazfit app will offer users more information on how long they spend in light and deep sleep stages, including the Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep stage.

The fitness tracker has a 246mAh battery. The company claims that the smartwatch will deliver 7 days of battery life with typical usage and 20 days with basic usage. Amazfit is offering the watch with 3GB of internal storage. It comes with a built-in speaker and supports haptic feedback. The smartwatch has more than 50 watch faces and Always-On Display (AOD) functionality.

The device has a customizable sub-menu which will make it easier for the users to access their most-used apps and fitness tracking features. As is the case with Amazfit watches, this one too comes with the PAI Health Assessment System. Amazfit is claiming that users will get more than 90 sport modes. As the smartwatch is waterproof, users will be able to track their achievements when swimming.

