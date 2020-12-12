Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch unveiled in India for Rs 12,999: Here’s what it offers

The Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch has been unveiled in India. The product is currently listed on Flipkart and Amazfit India website. Interested customers can pre-order the Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch now. The brand is also giving a free strap worth Rs 1,799 if your pre-order the wearable. The new fitness tracker has an AMOLED panel, 12 sports mode and promises to deliver up to 12 days of battery life.

The company is selling the smartwatch in two editions. The latest Amazfit GTR 2 Sports Edition is priced at Rs 12,999 in India, while the Classic Edition will cost Rs 13,499. The shipping of these devices will start from December 17 onwards. One can avail a five percent unlimited cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. There is also an EMI option that starts from Rs 445 per month. The brand also has plans to launch two more smartwatches, namely Amazfit GTS 2 and GTS 2 Mini, by month-end.

Amazfit GTR 2 specifications, features

The Amazfit GTR 2 sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display that supports 326ppi pixel density and 450 nits of peak brightness. Amazfit has added a 417mAh battery inside the unit. The smartwatch can offer up to 14 days of battery life, as per the company. If you use the power saving mode, you will get an extended battery life of up to 38 days, as per the brand.

The smartwatch features a 3D glass and ceramic bezels. It can monitor your blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) level, and heart rate as well. It comes with sensors like accelerometer, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope. The company is claiming that users get 12 professional sports modes.

There is 3GB of onboard storage, built-in microphone and speaker. The wearable even supports call function, GPS with dual satellite positioning, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. It comes with 5ATM water-resistance rating and can survive in the depth of up to 50 metres. Users will get to choose from 50 watch faces.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd