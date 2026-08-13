Rambler, Magic Capture: All the new AI features coming to Google Pixel 11 series

Google on Wednesday, August 12, announced the new Pixel 11 lineup comprising four smartphones: the Pixel 11, the Pixel 11 Pro, the Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

The latest Pixel devices unveiled at the Made by Google 2026 event come with incremental upgrades such as improved cameras, performance, and longer-lasting batteries, compared with last year’s lineup. They have also been designed with Gemini Intelligence in mind and boast new software upgrades aimed at improving everyday productivity, ranging from from all-new image sensors to accessibility features.

They have also been designed with Gemini Intelligence in mind and feature new software upgrades aimed at improving everyday productivity, from all-new image sensors to enhanced accessibility features.

Here are all the new AI-powered features and other software updates coming to the Pixel 11 that were announced at Made by Google 2026.

Gemini Intelligence updates

Google’s Gemini agent has been updated to handle even more multi-step tasks across apps on Pixel devices, expanding to more than 40 apps and counting. Additionally, the Pixel 11 series displays glanceable cards in the apps that are open. For instance, if a friend texts you about a trip that is coming up, a card will pop up on your Pixel 11 device containing all the details about your flight and other bookings.

Google said that it will also show Pixel owners contextually relevant suggestions based on the conversations they are having. For instance, Pixel will offer a proactive prompt suggestion to confirm a dinner reservation with just one tap if the user is texting about dinner.

This type of ‘proactive’ actions are available across apps such as Google Calendar, Google Maps, Google Wallet, and more. The Pixel 11 series are also capable of sharing location-based insights that will be launching in preview.

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Rambler

The Pixel 11 series comes with a new voice input feature called Rambler. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) The Pixel 11 series comes with a new voice input feature called Rambler. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

Rambler is a Gemini-powered transcription feature that is specifically built for the way people actually talk. This means that it delivers fast, accurate voice input that transcribes a point cleanly and concisely even when the speakers use filler words such as “um” and “ah.”

Gboard updates

In a further expansion of its suite of accessibility features, Google announced updates to Gboard, the company’s virtual keyboard app. Gboard now comes with Sign-to-text functionality, allowing signers to naturally sign messages while enhanced writing tools help craft relevant, tailored messages.

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It is powered by Google DeepMind’s Sign Language-to-Text (SL2T) model and was built in partnership with the deaf community, Google said.

Magic Capture

Magic Capture lets users automatically capture quick shots with a single tap. It is a feature that could be useful in capturing blink-and-you-will-miss-it moments as well as hard-to-get-action shots.

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This feature is powered by Gemini models as well as on-device AI software. It works by analysing around 400 frames to deliver perfectly-timed, high-quality 12-megapixel photos. Magic Capture can even automatically apply edits like crop and unblur to photos. Users can also record videos using Magic Capture without having to switch between modes.

Camera Looks

Speaking of the perfect photo, Google has also rolled out a feature called ‘Camera Looks’ that gives users the ability to easily pick the aesthetic of a shot before taking it.

With Camera Looks, users can set a new default photo look that comes in three options: Natural (for relaxed details), Shadows (for deeper contrast), and Vanilla (for a warm, golden glow). They can also make certain adjustments such as merging fewer frames for a minimally processed feel or rewriting color-lookup tables and more to emulate classic film chemistry.

There are also six additional looks offered as part of the feature: Digi, Black Tie, Minimal, Editorial, Classic, and Velvet.

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Bubble

Google is also adding a new Bubble feature, which lets users access apps like the browser, Calendar, or Gemini as floating windows.

Circle to Search updates

This feature has been updated to allow Pixel owners to use their Camera viewfinder to learn about things they see. For example, users can quickly point their camera at a flower, zoom in for a closer look, and use Circle to Search to instantly identify the species, find planting tips, or get more information.

Live Translate

The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

Pixel devices come with Live Translate, which is a feature that can translate videos and audio in real time. It leverages by on-device AI models powered by Google Tensor G6 processor, and automatically dubs all forms of media in the user’s preferred language.

Also Read | Google’s DeepMind shakeup reflects drive to make Gemini an AI leader

Creator-focused features

For creators, Google has announced a few handy tools in their Camera viewfinder such as social media gridlines or an on-screen teleprompter that dynamically scrolls as you talk. It also lets users save captured videos directly into project folders. And once the video is recorded, they can use Storyboard to trim and rearrange the clips. Furthermore, users can set video as the default mode when they open up Pixel Camera.