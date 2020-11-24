AliExpress and more: Govt bans 43 more Chinese apps in the country

The government of India has blocked 43 new Chinese mobile apps in the country, including shopping website AliExpress. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned these mobile apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.
According to an official press release, the government said, “this action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.” The order was issued based on comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.
The government had banned 59 apps on June 29, 2020, and on September 2 it had banned 118 more apps. Previously apps like TikTok, Bigo Live, PUBG Mobile, which were all very popular in India, were banned. Those apps were also banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.
Here is a list of apps that have been blocked for access in India under today’s order
AliSuppliers Mobile App
Alibaba Workbench
AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living
Alipay Cashier
Lalamove India – Delivery App
Drive with Lalamove India
Snack Video
CamCard – Business Card Reader
CamCard – BCR (Western)
Soul- Follow the soul to find you
Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
WeDate-Dating App
Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
Adore App
TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App
TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App
ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
AsianDate: find Asian singles
FlirtWish: chat with singles
Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
Tubit: Live Streams
WeWorkChina
First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
Rela – Lesbian Social Network
Cashier Wallet
MangoTV
MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
WeTV – TV version
WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More
WeTV Lite
Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
Taobao Live
DingTalk
Identity V
Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
BoxStar (Early Access)
Heroes Evolved
Happy Fish
Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
Munchkin Match: magic home building
Conquista Online II
