AliExpress and more: Govt bans 43 more Chinese apps in the country

The government of India has blocked 43 new Chinese mobile apps in the country, including shopping website AliExpress. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned these mobile apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

According to an official press release, the government said, “this action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.” The order was issued based on comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The government had banned 59 apps on June 29, 2020, and on September 2 it had banned 118 more apps. Previously apps like TikTok, Bigo Live, PUBG Mobile, which were all very popular in India, were banned. Those apps were also banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Here is a list of apps that have been blocked for access in India under today’s order

AliSuppliers Mobile App

Alibaba Workbench

AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living

Alipay Cashier

Lalamove India – Delivery App

Drive with Lalamove India

Snack Video

CamCard – Business Card Reader

CamCard – BCR (Western)

Soul- Follow the soul to find you

Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

WeDate-Dating App

Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

Adore App

TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App

TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App

ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

AsianDate: find Asian singles

FlirtWish: chat with singles

Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

Tubit: Live Streams

WeWorkChina

First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

Rela – Lesbian Social Network

Cashier Wallet

MangoTV

MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

WeTV – TV version

WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More

WeTV Lite

Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

Taobao Live

DingTalk

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II

