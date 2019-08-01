Aiwa re-enters India market with new smart LED TVs and audio products

Aiwa, the Japan-based consumer electronics brand, today re-entered the India market with its range of audio-visual products that includes smart LED TVs, Home Audio systems, voice-enabled Bluetooth speakers and personal audio devices. In the long list of products, Aiwa’s 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is the most premium device.

Advertising

The company has kept the pricing of their products under wrap, but says that new LED TVs from Aiwa will start at Rs 7,999 and go as high as Rs 1,99,000.

Inderjeet Singh Gujral, Director, AIWA India told the Indianexpress.com that the new TV lineup will be up for sale within 10 to 15 days, whereas the audio products will be available within two months. The new Aiwa products will be available to buy online as well as via offline retail chains.

At the launch event, Aiwa unveiled a total of nine TVs, including the 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, 55-inch QLED Smart TV, and a 43-inch Ultra HD Smart TV. The smart TVs run on Android TV operating system with pre-installed content streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more.

Advertising

The major highlights of the products are the Quantum Dots Light Emitting Technology, Superlative Resolution, Quantum Smart HDR and Android OS with voice command technology, which will be introduced soon.

Speaking about the number of TVs Aiwa is planning to launch, Gujral said, “In this quarter you can expect around 12 to 14 SKUs, followed by around 30 SKUs by the next quarter, which will include both smart and non-smart TVs.”

Aiwa is well aware of the competition and the smart TV launch plans of OnePlus and Redmi, however, it is confident with its features and affordable pricing. Gujral said, “An average Indian consumer wants loud sound and very bright picture and our able competitors do not have that kind of lighting and sound.”

Also read | Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO 32, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic launched in India

When asked about the primary consumer target, Gujral said, “We have something for everyone. If we are talking about smart TV and its features, we have a lot for people aged 25-26 years.” The company has plans to invest approximately Rs 200 crores in the coming year in India, and it is aiming to sell 2,00,000 units of TVs each year.