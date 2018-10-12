AirtelThanks launched with free Netflix subscription, 100GB bonus data, more benefits

#AirtelThanks digital platform will offer exclusive benefits including premium content to its mobile and home broadband customers

Airtel has launched its digital platform, #AirtelThanks, that will offer exclusive benefits including premium content to its mobile and home broadband customers. All Airtel mobile customers who commit a monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 100 and above can avail free access to premium digital content, offers on smartphones, online shopping vouchers as well as priority customer care for service and network related issues.

Under #AirtelThanks, customers on Infinity Postpaid plans of Rs 499 and above will get three months Netflix subscription worth Rs 1500 for free. Existing Netflix subscribers will receive a credit of Rs 1,500 in their Netflix account. The offer can be availed on Airtel TV app or MyAirtel app. Airtel prepaid and postpaid customers with monthly ARPU commitment of Rs 199 and above can avail complimentary access to premium ZEE5 content via Airtel TV app.

In addition, Airtel is offering its prepaid customers special benefits of up to Rs 4,500 along with 100GB bonus data on all Flipkart exclusive smartphones during the Big Billion Days sale. The offer will be available for users who recharge with unlimited bundled pack of Rs 199, Rs 249 or Rs 448.

“We are obsessed with delighting our customers and our aim is to enable a differentiated experience for them. #AirtelThanks is our biggest initiative to celebrate our relationships with customers by making them feel extra special. This is a win-win program for our customers and partners. It offers brands the opportunity to reach customers with highly targeted offerings. We have received very enthusiastic response from our partners and look forward to building #AirtelThanks into a large scale ‘telco-brand’ collaboration property,” Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said in a press statement.

