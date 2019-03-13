Airtel’s new Rs 398 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB day per day for 70 days

Airtel has rolled out a new Rs 398 prepaid plan for customers bundling together unlimited calls, daily data along with daily SMS for a longer validity period. Airtel’s Rs 398 plan is currently showing on the website and appears to be live for all customers. The plan comes with 1.5GB data per day and unlimited calls.

The Airtel prepaid plan comes with 90 SMS per day, according to the website. Most other plans with unlimited calling and data from Airtel come with 100 SMS free per day. The total validity of this plan is 70 days. The total data offered is 105GB for users.

Airtel also has another Rs 399 plan with a longer validity of 84 days and unlimited calling coupled with 1GB data per day. The earlier validity for this plan was 1.4GB data per day, so it looks like the company has actually reduced the daily data.

However, this Rs 399 plan comes with 100 SMS free per day. Airtel’s unlimited calling includes free local, STD calls along with unlimited roaming incoming and outgoing.

Airtel’s Rs 398 plan will compete with Jio’s Rs 398 plan, though the latter has better data offering. Jio’s Rs 398 prepaid plan offers the 70 day validity, but 2GB daily data, which comes to a total of 140GB data on this prepaid pack.

Jio’s plan includes free voice calls and 100 SMS per day as well. All Jio calls are on the 4G VoLTE network. Jio’s Rs 399 plan also has 84 day validity like the Airtel plan, but it offers 1.5GB data per day, which works out to 126GB data in total.

Like other plans from the company Jio has included free unlimited calling and 100 SMS free on this plan as well. In comparison, Vodafone has a Rs 399 plan as well with 84 days validity, but only 1GB data per day. The plan includes 100 SMS free per day and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India.