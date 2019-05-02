Airtel’s new #AirtelThanks program: Rs 299 prepaid plan offers 2.5GB data per day, Amazon Prime free

Airtel has announced a new #AirtelThanks program with special benefits for customers and the program will have silver, gold and platinum tiers. The campaign also comes with a new prepaid offering of Rs 299, which has 2.5GB data per day and Amazon Prime Membership free.

According to a press statement from Airtel, the new prepaid bundle will cost Rs 299 for a period of 28 days. This will includes 28 days of Amazon Prime membership along with 2.5GB data per data. The plan also bundles unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS per cent day.

So far, Airtel has limited Amazon Prime membership to those with Airtel Infinity Postpaid Plans. Airtel has also renamed its app as Airtel Thanks. The new app will be required to activate the Amazon Prime membership.

Customers who recharge with the Rs 299 prepaid pack will get access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited free fast shipping on Amazon for select items.

This new Rs 299 prepaid bundle is available at all retailers selling recharge, all Airtel Stores and across all online platforms including the AirtelThanks app, http://www.airtel.in. Customers can also buy this pack online on Amazon.in and Amazon Pay.

Coming to the #AirtelThanks program, this has three tiers of Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers with special benefits being offered to each customer. Airtel says the benefits include more content, device and security services, financial services, VIP customer care and offers from brands.

Silver tier is the basic entry option which will give access to AirtelTV, Wynk. Gold tier customers will get to telecom benefits, great value access on premium content or financial services.

Platinum tier customers will get VIP service from Airtel, premium content, e-books, device protection, and exclusive invites and priority access to events and sales, says the company.