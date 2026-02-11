Airtel’s new AI tool against OTP frauds alerts users when bank messages are delivered during phone calls

Airtel’s new feature alerts customers before they share sensitive banking codes with fraudsters

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 02:39 PM IST
AirtelAccording to the company, the AI-powered tool can detect when a bank OTP is being delivered to a customer during what appears to be a risky or suspicious incoming call. (file photo)
Airtel on Tuesday announced a new artificial intelligence-based feature aimed at protecting customers from banking fraud linked to leaked one-time passwords (OTPs). The telecom operator said the system was designed to tackle a growing pattern of scams where fraudsters trick people into sharing sensitive banking OTPs during phone calls.

The service, called Fraud Alert, works in real time and is built directly into Airtel’s network. It is part of the company’s broader push to reduce digital fraud and unwanted spam on its platform.

How the OTP scam works

Banking OTP scams have become increasingly common in recent years. The fraudsters can call people by posing as any of the following: delivery agents, service providers, or bank officials. They create a false urgency and induce people to disclose an OTP that is actually needed to authorise a financial transaction.

Once the OTP is shared, the fraudsters gain access to the customer’s bank account and can transfer funds within minutes.

 

Airtel says its new system aims to break this chain at a critical moment.

How the new system protects users

According to the company, the AI-powered tool can detect when a bank OTP is being delivered to a customer during what appears to be a risky or suspicious incoming call. In such cases, an immediate alert is sent by Airtel, which helps the user become aware of the possible danger of sharing the OTP while still on the call.

This pauses the process for the customer; it’s a moment for them to step back and think before taking any action. Airtel said the system combines AI-driven intelligence with user awareness to prevent scammers from exploiting human error.

The company added that extensive trials of the feature showed strong accuracy in identifying and preventing such scams.

Rollout plan

Over the last two years, Airtel has deployed several AI-based solutions related to spam and malicious link blocking. In all these instances, fraudsters have started to use more social engineering to get around most technical checks.

This new OTP protection system is already live in Haryana. Airtel said it plans to extend the feature to all its customers across India within the next two weeks.

 

