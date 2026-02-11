Airtel’s new AI tool against OTP frauds alerts users when bank messages are delivered during phone calls

According to the company, the AI-powered tool can detect when a bank OTP is being delivered to a customer during what appears to be a risky or suspicious incoming call. (file photo)

Airtel on Tuesday announced a new artificial intelligence-based feature aimed at protecting customers from banking fraud linked to leaked one-time passwords (OTPs). The telecom operator said the system was designed to tackle a growing pattern of scams where fraudsters trick people into sharing sensitive banking OTPs during phone calls.

The service, called Fraud Alert, works in real time and is built directly into Airtel’s network. It is part of the company’s broader push to reduce digital fraud and unwanted spam on its platform.

How the OTP scam works

Banking OTP scams have become increasingly common in recent years. The fraudsters can call people by posing as any of the following: delivery agents, service providers, or bank officials. They create a false urgency and induce people to disclose an OTP that is actually needed to authorise a financial transaction.