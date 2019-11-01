Airtel Xstream Fibre is not just brand identity, there are new broadband plans too

Airtel has rebranded its home broadband services to Airtel Xstream Fibre. The company states that now all broadband plans will be made available under the new brand umbrella. It has also unveiled new broadband plans with speeds of up to 1Gbps starting at Rs 799 per month.

The company claims that the rebrand also complements its Airtel Xstream service, which offers users a range of connected devices and applications for smart homes.

All the four new plans offered by Airtel bring data speeds of up to 1 Gbps and come with other benefits like three months Netflix subscription, a year of free Amazon Prime membership, a ZEE5 subscription and access to all premium Airtel Xstream content.

The new plans also provide customers with an ability to pay an additional fee of Rs 299 per month and upgrade to unlimited data. The company is also offering all Airtel Xstream Fibre customers its new Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid set-top box at a price of Rs 2,249.

The new Rs 799 per month plan offers users speeds of up to 100Mbps with a FUP limit of 150GB and access to all of Airtel Xstream premium content. The Rs 999 plan offers customers speeds of up to 200Mbps till 300GB. Airtel Thanks Benefits include three months Netflix subscription, a year of free Amazon Prime membership, a ZEE5 subscription and access to all premium Airtel Xstream content.

With the Rs 1,499 per month plan, customers get 300Mbps of speeds with a cap of 500GB. Lastly, the company offers users a Rs 3,999 monthly plan, in which it offers customers 1Gbps of unlimited data. The Airtel Thanks benefits for both the Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999 plans remain the same as the Rs 999 plan.