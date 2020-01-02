Airtel Xstream Fibre broadband plans: Here’s how to get unlimited data

Airtel Xstream Fibre offers Rs 299 top-up voucher, which users can recharge with over and above their broadband plan to access unlimited data. Airtel Xstream Fibre offers Rs 299 top-up voucher, which users can recharge with over and above their broadband plan to access unlimited data.

Airtel Xstream Fibre does not bundle unlimited internet with its plans except for the Rs 3,999 monthly plan. But Airtel does offer Rs 299 top-up voucher, which users can recharge with over and above their broadband plan to access unlimited data, which means there will be no cap on internet usage till the validity period. The monthly recharge voucher can be clubbed with any of Airtel broadband plans except Rs 3,999 plan.

So for instance, Airtel Xstream Fibre’s Basic plan of Rs 799 per month gives access to a total of 150GB data at up to 100 Mbps speed along with unlimited local and STD calls. To make this plan an unlimited one, users can recharge with Rs 299, which will be over and the above the plan.

In this case, users will need to pay Rs 799 plus Rs 299, which comes to a total of Rs 1,098 to enjoy benefits of unlimited internet. The Basic plan also includes Airtel Thanks benefits as well as access to Airtel Xstream service, which is the company’s OTT digital content service.

Airtel Xstream Fibre’s Entertainment plan is priced at Rs 999 per month and it bundles 300GB data with up to 200Mbps speed as well as unlimited local and STD calling. Those who wish to enjoy unlimited internet benefits with this plan will need to pay a total of Rs 1,298 and this includes the cost of Rs 299 unlimited internet top-up voucher.

Next up is the Premium broadband plan by Airtel, monthly rental for which is set at Rs 1,499. With the Rs 299 unlimited internet voucher, the plan will cost Rs 1,798. It gives access to a total of 500GB internet at up to 300 Mbps speed along with local and STD calls.

Both the Entertainment and Premium plans will also offer Airtel Thanks benefits. These also include access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5, as well as Airtel Xstream service. Airtel rebranded its broadband service to Airtel Xstream Fibre in November last year. The company claimed that the rebrand complements its Airtel Xstream service.

