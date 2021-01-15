scorecardresearch
Friday, January 15, 2021
Airtel Xstream Fiber launches 1 Gbps data speeds over Wi-Fi

Airtel has announced that it will allow Airtel Xstream Fiber users to avail 1 Gbps data speeds over Wi-Fi for the Rs 3,999 plan

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | January 15, 2021 12:53:19 pm
Airtel Xstream Fiber, Airtel 1GBps plan, Airtel 1GBs plan WiFi, Xstream Fiber packs, Xstream Fiber plans, Airtel internet plans, Xstream Fiber 1Gbps, Xstream Fiber 1Gbps plan, Airtel news, Xstream Fiber newsThe 1 Gbps broadband plan comes at Rs 3999 and also offers a complimentary Airtel Xstream Box( image source: Airtel)

Airtel has announced that it will allow Airtel Xstream Fiber users to avail 1 Gbps data speeds over Wi-Fi.  This means users will no longer have to rely on a dedicated LAN cable for such high speeds. The Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3,999 plan now includes a complimentary 1 Gbps Wi-Fi router to go with unlimited data quota and massive bundled content.

The advanced 4×4 Wi-Fi router is said to allow seamless 1 Gbps Wi-Fi coverage across Homes and Small Offices. This will allow users a seamless connection for online gaming and animation and for work or study from home with a large number of concurrently connected devices.

Small offices will now be able to avail high-speed connectivity with zero downtime to deploy multiple high-speed connections for applications such as stock trading and online collaboration that require a reliable and fast connection.

The 1 Gbps broadband plan comes at Rs 3,999 and also offers a complimentary Airtel Xstream Box that comes with 550 TV channels and OTT content from the Airtel Xstream app library. Users can subscribe to Over The Top (OTT) services such as Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5, using the Airtel Xstream Box.

