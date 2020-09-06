Airtel launches new Xstream Bundle with high-speed internet: Plans, prices and more

Access to Airtel Xstream will be available with all the newly launched plans

Internet usage for an average person has increased manifold due to the Covid-19 pandemic as need for high-speed interest has increased. Trying to increase its market share and in an attempt to lure potential customers with attractive offers Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its new Airtel Xstream Bundle which offers up to 1Gbps of speed, unlimited data, and Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box with access to all OTT content.

From streaming content on OTT platforms to attending work calls/online classes to streaming content of their own, there are various plans Airtel has offered that will be available from September 7.

The new Airtel Xstream bundle plans are —

# Rs 499 for 40Mbps

# Rs 799 for 100Mbps

# Rs 999 for 200Mbps

# Rs 1,499 for 300 Mbps

# Rs 3,999 for 1Gbps

The first two bundles in the list above include the Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box with 550 TV channels, 10,000+ movies, shows, and original series from 7 OTT apps and 5 Studios. The rest three include an additional subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.

Sunil Taldar, Director– Homes, Bharti Airtel said, “Customers are increasingly spending more time online be it education, work or entertainment. And Entertainment is the space where we see an exciting opportunity. Airtel Xstream is India’s premier entertainment platform that brings the best of entertainment along with unlimited high speed broadband connectivity into a single solution. To drive penetration of this exciting innovation we are today making our plans even more accessible for customers.”

The Airel Xstream Android 4K TV Box runs on the Android 9.0 operating system and comes with a remote that supports Google Assistant voice search. It also has access to apps on Play Store and online gaming.

Comparison with Jiofiber new plans

Earlier in the week, Jio revamped a few plans with the aim to offer consumers unlimited data at high speed at competitive pricing. The Rs 399 and Rs 699 plans offer speeds of 30Mbps and 100 Mbps respectively with unlimited internet. On the other hand, with Rs 999, Rs 1,499 plans they included the 4K Set Top Box with access to more than 10 OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, Alt Balaji and others. Jio also claimed that the download speed will be equal to the upload speed.

Jio also introduced a no-condition 30-day free trial which includes 150Mbps truly unlimited internet, 4K set-top box with access to top 10 paid OTT apps, and free voice calling.

