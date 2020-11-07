Airtel Xstream Box Premium plan with OTT subscriptions available at lowest price

Airtel Xstream Box Premium plan with OTT subscriptions available at low price

The Airtel Xstream Box premium and basic plans are available at low prices. The premium version is currently available for Rs 4,898, down from Rs 5,999. It comes bundled with a few OTT subscriptions. The basic plan, on the other hand, is listed on the official site for Rs 2,499, down from Rs 3,600. There is also an additional 10 percent discount on online payments. If you are interested in one of these, then read on to know more about the Airtel plans.

Airtel Xstream Box Premium plan

The Airtel Xstream Box Premium plan includes Xstream Box hybrid Set-Top Box (STB), free subscriptions and a free channel pack worth Rs 462 for seven days. The company lets you change the digital TV pack after a week. The premium plan offers a one-year free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999, and free ZEE5 Premium subscription worth Rs 999 for 365 days. Y

You also get 12-months of free Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership, which is priced at Rs 399. Airtel customers will also get free Airtel Xstream Premium subscription worth Rs 1,299 for 12 months. You are also getting a year’s additional STB warranty for free.

Airtel Xstream Box Basic plan

The Airtel Xstream Box Basic plan is also available at a much lower price on the official Airtel website. With this basic plan, a new customer will get the Airtel Xstream Box for Rs 2,499. It even includes free Xstream Premium subscription for 12 months. If you want the OTT apps subscription package with this basic plan, then you will have to spend an additional Rs 1,699 when checking out.

After paying the extra amount, Airtel will offer free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, ZEE5 Premium and Airtel Xstream Premium for one full year. However, you won’t get the free Amazon Prime subscription, unlike the premium plan. If you avail the additional 10 percent discount on any of the mentioned plans, then you will be able to get one at a much lower price. All the details are already live on the official site. The low prices were first spotted by TelecomTalk.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd