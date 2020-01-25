Airtel Xstream Box offer: Google Nest Mini gets Rs 2,800 discount

Google Nest Mini discount offer is only available for users who activate their new Airtel Xstream connection between January 8 and January 31. Google Nest Mini discount offer is only available for users who activate their new Airtel Xstream connection between January 8 and January 31.

Airtel Xstream Box users can get the Google Nest Mini speaker at Rs 1,699, which is a discount of Rs 2,800 from the original price of Rs 4,499. Separately, as part of offers, there is also a discount of Rs 1,750 on the Airtel Xstream Box for Airtel Thanks customers.

Do keep in mind that the Google Nest Mini offer is only available for users who activate their new Airtel Xstream connection between January 8 and January 31. Those eligible will get a discount code, which will be valid till February 29, 2020, via SMS to buy the speaker at Rs 1,699.

Google Nest Mini was launched in India in November last year at Rs 4,499. It is essentially an upgraded Google Mini with improved hardware and software. In terms of design, the Nest Mini is a puck-like speaker, which is 1.65-inches tall and 3.85-inches in diameter. The top half is fabric-covered, while it has a rubber bottom.

When it comes to functionality, the Nest Mini users can take advantage of Google Assistant to make voice commands to control the music, find recipes online, check the latest weather, ask for the latest news and so on. Other smart home devices can be controlled with voice as well.

Coming to the discount on Airtel Xstream Box, it is available for Airtel Thanks customers in select cities. Under this offer, Airtel’s Android-powered Xstream Box will be available for Rs 2249 instead of the launch price of Rs 3,999. Airtel Xstream box can essentially turn any regular TV into a smart TV as it satellite TV and OTT content. It comes preinstalled with Airtel Xstream app, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Airtel Store.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd