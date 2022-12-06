scorecardresearch
Airtel announces World Pass plan for international travel: Check price, other details

Airtel recently announced World Pass plans that work across 181 countries and offers unlimited data to international travellers.

Airtel World Pass plans caters to international and frequent travelers.

Airtel recently launched the World Pass, a mobile plan that caters to international travellers and is available in 180 countries. This is really handy since travellers often get confused when it comes to determining if their mobile pack will work across different countries. The company also added special packs for those who travel frequently and want a year-long pack at an affordable cost.

Users also get unlimited data for messaging applications and emergency use. The Airtel World Pass also cuts down on voice rates by a large percentage. All of the plans can be managed using the Airtel Thanks app where one can also see real-time updates on usage, and the billing amount and even add additional minutes if and when required.

You can check out the price and benefits offered by all prepaid and postpaid international plans below.

Postpaid Plans Prepaid Plans
Rental Data Calling  (Local/India) Validity Rental Data Calling (Local/India) Validity
649 Unlimited Data (500MB High Speed) 100Mins 1 649 500MB 100Mins 1
2999 Unlimited Data (5GB High Speed) 100 min/day 10 899 1GB 100 min 10
3999 Unlimited Data (12GB High Speed) 100 min/day 30 2998 5GB 200 min 30
5999 Unlimited Data (2GB High Speed) 900 Min 90 2997 2GB 100 min 365
14999 Unlimited Data (15GB High Speed) 3000 Min 365

The cheapest Airtel World Pass plan prepaid plan is priced at Rs 649, offers 500MB data and 100 calling minutes to India with a validity of one month whereas the most expensive prepaid plan costs Rs 2997, has 2GB of mobile data, 100 calling minutes to India and a validity of 365 days.

If you are a frequent traveller who wants unlimited mobile data, Airtel World Pass postpaid plans might cater to you. Starting at Rs 649, the cheapest postpaid plan lasts only one day and offers unlimited mobile data with speeds reduced after you consume 500MB. You also get 100 calling minutes to India.

Those opting for a value-for-money plan might want to consider the Rs 3,999 plan which comes with 100 calling minutes to India every day and offers 12GB of high-speed internet. It has a validity of one month.

The most expensive Airtel World Pass plan costs Rs 14,999 and comes with a validity of 365 days. With the annual postpaid plan, you get 3000 minutes calling minutes to India and 15GB of high-speed internet, after which the speed will be limited.

Apart from the aforementioned benefits, customers also get 24×7 customer support free of cost. A dedicated helpline number is also available for international travellers to quickly help them resolve issues.

