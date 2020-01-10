Airtel Wi-Fi calling now supports all networks, over 100 phones: Check full list

Airtel Wi-Fi calling now works with all networks. Airtel Wi-Fi calling now works with all networks.

Wi-Fi calling is the buzz word in the telecom industry right now. Airtel was the first company to launch Wi-Fi calling service in India followed by Reliance Jio earlier this week. Airtel launched its Wi-Fi calling service in December 2019 and in just over a month the company has more than one million users using the service. This is big milestone for Bharti Airtel.

On Friday, Airtel confirmed via a press note that its Wi-Fi calling now works with each and every broadband in the country, similar to Reliance Jio. This means, Wi-Fi calling can be used by all Airtel users having the compatible phone them. In the press note, the telecom operator said, “Airtel Wi-Fi Calling is now available to Airtel mobile customers across India.” Until now, Airtel Wi-Fi calling service was limited to Airtel Xtreme broadband service.

“The service can now be accessed by Airtel mobile customers over any Home or Public Wi-Fi network, making their indoor service experience truly seamless,” Airtel added. The telecom operator also announced that its Wi-Fi calling service will be available for over 100 smartphone models across 16 brands. Previously, the service was available only for some select 20 – 30 phones.

We used Jio Wi-Fi calling and here’s how it makes a difference in calling experience

Check full list of compatible phones for Airtel Wi-Fi calling

Xiaomi: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, POCO F1, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Y3

Samsung: Galaxy J6, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy On6, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy M20, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy M30, Galaxy A30s, and Galaxy A50S

OnePlus: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus 6T

Apple iPhone models starting 6s and above (including all variations of different models).

Vivo: V15 Pro, Y17

Tecno: Phantom 9, Spark Go Plus, Spark Go, Spark Air, Spark 4 (KC2), Spark 4-KC2J, Camon Ace 2, Camon Ace 2X, Camon12 Air, and Spark Power

Spice: Spice F311 and Spice M5353

Itel A46

Infinix: Hot 8, S5 Lite , S5, Note 4, Smart 2, Note 5, S4, Smart 3, and Hot 7

Mobiistar: C1, C1 Lite, C1 Shine, C2, E1 Selfie, and X1 Notch

Coolpad: Cool 3, Cool 5, Note 5, Mega 5C, and Note 5 Lite

Gionee: F205 Pro and F103 Pro

Asus: Zen Phone Pro and Zen Pro Max

Micromax: Infinity N12 and N11, B5

Xolo ZX

Panasonic: P100, Eluguray 700, P95, and P85 NXT

How to use Wi-Fi calling

To use Wi-Fi calling, users will first need check device compatibility on airtel.in/wifi-calling

If their phone is listed they can then upgrade device operating software (OS) to the latest version that supports Wi-Fi Calling

After updating, users can go to Settings option on their phone and turn on the Wi-Fi Calling option to get started

It is advisable to keep VoLTE switched on all the time for a seamless user experience.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd