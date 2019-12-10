Airtel Wi-Fi calling service launched in India: What it means, how it works?

Airtel Wi-Fi calling service launched in India for a better voice calling experience. Airtel Wi-Fi calling service launched in India for a better voice calling experience.

After removing moving FUP (Fair Usage Policy) on calls to other networks, Bharti Airtel introduces India’s first-ever Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service called ‘Airtel Wi-Fi calling’ on Tuesday. As the name suggests, this feature will enhance indoor voice calling experience for smartphone customers in the country. According to a report coming from the Economic Times, Airtel tested the VoWiFi service with its employees and select users across circles before rolling.

What is Airtel Wi-Fi calling?

With ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ the third largest telecom operator of India after Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio wants to offer enhanced voice calling experience to Airtel smartphone customers, especially when they are indoors. Airtel claims that this feature will allow customers with Wi-Fi at home or office to get excellent signal quality indoors.

How does Airtel Wi-Fi calling work?

The Airtel Wi-Fi Calling does not require any app and can be configured on the smartphone with the following four simple steps:

First, check smartphone compatibility on airtel.in/wifi-calling

Second, upgrade device operating software to the latest version that supports Wi-Fi Calling.

Third, go to the Settings option on the phone and switch on Wi-Fi Calling.

Fourth, keep VoLTE switched on for a seamless voice calling experience.

Will Airtel charge users for making calls via Airtel Wi-Fi calling?

No. Airtel will not charge for calls made with Airtel Wi-Fi Calling service. The telecom operator says that the service consumes minimal data.

Where is Airtel Wi-Fi calling available?

Currently, the Airtel Wi-Fi calling service is currently available to Airtel customers in Delhi NCR. The telecom operator says that the service will be gradually rolled out across other states in India.

Which phones will support Airtel Wi-Fi calling?

Not all Airtel subscribers can use the VoWiFi service. The service is available only for compatible devices. Following are the phones that allow Airtel Wi-Fi Calling:

All iPhone series starting iPhone 6s and above

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

POCO F1

Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy On6, and Galaxy M30s

OnePlus 7 Series including OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T and 7T Pro.

Airtel says that it is working with all leading smartphone brands to roll out compatibility with Airtel Wi-Fi Calling.

Compatible broadband services for Airtel Wi-Fi calling?

The Airtel Wi-Fi calling service is currently compatible only with Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband. The telecom operator says that it will soon be compatible with all broadband services and Wi-Fi hotspots in India.

Jio may bring VoWiFi service in India soon

Now that Airtel has launched Wi-Fi calling in India we can expect Jio to also bring its Reliance Jio its VoWiFi service very soon. Past reports from the Economic Times suggested that Reliance Jio has been testing Vo-WiFi services in select circles like Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala. The second-largest telecom operator of India is yet to reveal when it will launch its VoWiFi service in India.

