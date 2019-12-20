Airtel Wi-Fi calling support comes to six new smartphones: Full list

To use, the Airtel Wi-Fi Calling service, Airtel customers need to head to airtel.in/wifi-calling, to check their device compatibility. To use, the Airtel Wi-Fi Calling service, Airtel customers need to head to airtel.in/wifi-calling, to check their device compatibility.

Airtel has updated its list of smartphones that support Wi-Fi calling on its network. The company has added six new smartphones which can use its Voice over Wi-Fi calling service. The devices include the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy M20, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

The company states that there is no extra charge for using the Airtel WiFi Calling. The service is currently line in Delhi/NCR and will be rolling out to major Indian cities in the coming days. To use the service, customers do not need any additional SIM or calling app.

To use, the Airtel Wi-Fi Calling service, Airtel customers need to head to airtel.in/wifi-calling, to check their device compatibility. If the device is compatible they need to update their smartphone to the latest software that supports Wi-Fi Calling. Then they need to head to their device settings and switch on Wi-Fi Calling. The company recommends that customers also keep VoLTE switched on for a seamless experience.

List of compatible devices that support Airtel Wi-Fi Calling feature include All Apple iPhones from iPhone 6s, Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K30 Pro and Poco F1, Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy On6, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e and Galaxy M20, OnePlus 6 series, OnePlus 7 series.

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling feature will use a supported connected Wi-Fi to make calls to other users, instead of the mobile networks, this will save the user calling minutes. However, considering Airtel provides users unlimited calling benefits with most of its plans, this feature does not benefit the users much.

