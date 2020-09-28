Airtel outperforms Vi and Jio in video experience, download speed and others: OpenSignal report

Airtel wins four awards in OpenSignal's report (Express Photo)

Bharti Airtel overshadows three main operators in India to excel in four quality metrics out of seven including video/voice experience, games experience, and others. The conclusion was obtained by a London-based network analytics firm OpenSignal over a period of 90 days which commenced from May 1, 2020.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Airtel proved its consistency by winning the ‘Video Experience award’ for the fourth time in a row with a score of 57.36 out of 100 (a score of 55 to 65 is considered good). It increased the lead over the second-placed network Vi from 2.4 to 3.4. According to the report, video experience is determined by “fast loading times and only occasional stalling while streaming videos online on a smartphone”

Mobile gaming has increased substantially during the pandemic period and Airtel excelled in this front as well. Airtel won the first-ever ‘Games Experience award’ with a score of 55.6 out of 100. The report mentioned: “This measure of the mobile experience analyzes how the multiplayer mobile Games Experience is affected by mobile network conditions including latency, packet loss and jitter to determine the impact on gameplay.”

Airtel has also won the Voice App Experience and Download Speed Experience awards. It recorded an average download speed of 10.4 Mbps. On the other hand, after the merger, Vi won the Upload Speed Experience award with a score of 3.5 Mbps, outscoring Airtel by 0.7 Mbps.

Despite lagging behind on five fronts, Jio has maintained its stronghold by winning the 4G Availability and the 4G Coverage Experience awards. Jio won the 4G Availability award for the fourth time in a row whereas 4G Coverage Experience for the second time on the trot.

BSNL is far behind the three operators in all aspects registering scores in the 30s in video and games experience. The download and upload speed it provides is just 3 Mbps and 1Mbps which is less than half then the third-ranked operator in the list, Jio.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd