Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans two times more expensive than Jio: Report

The difference between the prepaid plans offered by Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio is quite evident but it’s not too high. However, the contrast seems to be strong in the postpaid section as a recent report by CLSA has said that the postpaid tariff plans of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are priced at a premium of 1.5 to 2 times that of Reliance Jio, reported IANS.

“Our analysis of more than 100 mobile tariff plans across Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea reveals incumbents’ 1.5-2x premium in postpaid and 15-30 per cent premium in prepaid offers vs RJio,” IANS quoted the CLSA report.

The CLSA report noted that amongst all the telecom operators compared, Reliance Jio has the cheapest postpaid plan starting at Rs 199 monthly rental offering 25GB data to the subscribers along with additional benefits like unlimited voice calling.

Bharti Airtel has consolidated its postpaid plan offerings for higher average revenue per user (ARPU), which is a key metric in the telecom industry. As per an earlier report by ET Telecom, the ARPU will be surpassed by Bharti Airtel, for the Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio. The telecom operator did away with its lower-priced postpaid plans and revamped its postpaid portfolio.

As per the CLSA report, Bharti Airtel has consolidated its postpaid offering into four plans. The cheapest plan starts from Rs 499 and the most expensive is priced at Rs 1,599. However, there is also a postpaid plan from Bharti Airtel which is available for Rs 399 in select circles and offers 40 GB data usage.

Vodafone India also offers similar plans as Bharti Airtel but it has a cheaper postpaid plan that offers 30 GB of data usage, priced at Rs 299. Other benefits of the plan include unlimited calling.

In terms of additional benefits, Bharti Airtel’s postpaid plans trump the competition as it offers more content, with a three month Netflix subscription and a free annual subscription of Amazon Prime and ZEE5, as per the report. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea has bundled only Amazon Prime and ZEE5 with its postpaid plan offerings.

Reliance Jio offers access to Jio app suite with all of its plans. This includes JioTV with over hundreds of live TV channels, JioNews, JioCloud, JioSaavn Music, JioCinema, and JioMoney.