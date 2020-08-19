scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Top news

Airtel, Vodafone Idea may file additional applications for 5G trials without Chinese vendors

"Bharti Airtel has said that it will file an additional application for 5G trials which will not have the names of Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE as its partners. Vodafone Idea is also expected to do the same," an official privy to the development told PTI.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: August 19, 2020 10:26:09 pm
Airtel, Airtel 5G, Vodafone Idea 5G, Vodafone 5G, Airtel 5G trials, Vodafone 5G trialsBharti Airtel had named Huawei as its partner for 5G trials in Bengaluru and ZTE in Kolkata. Applications of both Airtel and Vodafone Idea had named Nokia and Ericsson as partners too.

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are likely to file additional applications seeking spectrum for 5G trials in which they will not include Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE, according to sources.

The development comes following government displeasure on including Chinese companies in any project that can have security implications amid the border standoff between the two nations.

“Bharti Airtel has said that it will file an additional application for 5G trials which will not have the names of Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE as its partners. Vodafone Idea is also expected to do the same,” an official privy to the development told PTI.

1x1

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Huawei and ZTE did not respond to e-mail queries sent in this regard.

The source said the companies will file applications as a backup to the existing ones and this can induce the government to allocate spectrum for 5G trials.

Bharti Airtel had named Huawei as its partner for 5G trials in Bengaluru and ZTE in Kolkata.

Applications of both Airtel and Vodafone Idea had named Nokia and Ericsson as partners too.

The government has not allocated spectrum for 5G trials yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme, Realme C12, Realme C12 specs, Realme C12 specifications, Realme C12 features, Realme C12 photos, Realme C12 photo gallery, Realme C12 images, Realme C12launched in India, Realme C12 price in India
Realme C12 first look: Good design, decent specs

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Aug 19: Latest News

Advertisement