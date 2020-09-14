Airtel Rs 349 vs Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Rs 351 vs Jio Rs 349: Which is better?

Advertisements of Vodafone, Reliance and others (File Photo)

Amid the pandemic, ‘work from home’ culture in trending and prevailing like never before. From education to entertainment and from group meetings to official work, everything is being done online and that’s why people are consuming data at a much faster pace as compared to pre-Covid times. This seems to be an impetus for various telecom companies to provide the best recharge plans to their consumers in minimum tariffs. Here we categorically compare some of the best prepaid plans provided by three different telecom giants to their consumers around Rs 350.

Airtel Rs 349 recharge plan

This plan under Rs 350 from Bharati Airtel provides 2GB data per day to its customers across the span of 28 days, amassing a total data of 56 GB. It offers unlimited calling along with 100 SMS per day facility which comes bundled with the plan. Now some of the riveting rewards that it provides is a subscription of OTT platform ‘Amazon Prime’ for 28 days in addition with access to Airtel Xstream premium and Wynk Music.

Vi or Vodafone-Idea Rs 351 recharge plan

After, Vodafone-Idea (Vi) collaboration got redesigned and rebranded, Vi has released quite an interesting plan under work from home category. This Rs 351 prepaid plan offers its users 100 GB data for a total of 56 days as compared to the earlier plan of Rs 251 which use to provide 50 GB data in 28 days. But, to the dismay of many customers, it did not provide calling facility and is only available in limited circles of Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. While the firm is planning for its further expansion.

Jio Rs 349 recharge plan

This Reliance Jio prepaid plan is another plan at the offing under Rs 350. It gives 3GB data per day to its users with unlimited on-net calling and limited off-net FUP calling of 1,000 minutes across the duration of the recharge plan. Under the plan, 100 SMS per day facility is being provided with subscription to all Jio applications.

For folks who are couch-potatoes for most of the time, Airtel Rs 349 plan will be beneficial which provides the access to VOD entertainment apps. Meanwhile, Vi Rs 351 plan will be an appropriate combination for workaholics who mostly toil through the internet in such uncertain times. For those who want limited amount of entertainment along with their regular routine of jobs and other stuff, Jio’s Rs 349 plan will be a good choice.

