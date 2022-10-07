Airtel users: Here’s how to check for 5G compatibility on your phone

Airtel 5G Plus: Airtel 5G services have officially begun in eight cities in India. But if you’re wondering how to get or check for the network on your phone, here are the steps you need to follow. Keep in mind that Airtel 5G has only rolled out in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. Also your existing 4G SIM will get upgraded to 5G, so a new SIM is not needed. But your device needs to be compatible with 5G. Here’s how to check for 5G compatibility for the Airtel network on your phone.

How to check if you can use Airtel 5G Plus on your phone?

Open the Airtel Thanks app. If you are located in any of these cities, you should see a banner for 5G Plus asking you to check if your phone is 5G enabled.

Tap on that banner and it will open to a different page.

Airtel will now check if you are in a 5G ready city and if the 5G handset is 5G compatible and has all the latest software update as well.

If both checks pass, Airtel will ask you to go to the Settings>Network page on your mobile and make sure that 5G is chosen as the preferred network.

Once that is done, it mean you are good to go and 5G should technically work on your phone once you are in the vicinity of a 5G-ready tower.

In our case, we noted that while a Vivo X80 Pro was ready for 5G, but the next-generation network is yet to show. This will only appear when we are present in a 5G-ready location. Keep in mind that not all 5G phones will automatically support the new network. Some phones-including Apple’s iPhones– will need a software update to support 5G connectivity. Airtel has revealed which phones will support its 5G network in India.