scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Airtel users: Here’s how to check for 5G compatibility on your phone

Airtel's 5G network is now available in eight cities in India. Here's how you can check whether your device is compatible from the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel, Airtel 5G, Airtel 5G how to check, Airtel 5G how to activate, 5G how to checkHere's how to check if your device is 5G ready for Airtel. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Airtel 5G Plus: Airtel 5G services have officially begun in eight cities in India. But if you’re wondering how to get or check for the network on your phone, here are the steps you need to follow. Keep in mind that Airtel 5G has only rolled out in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. Also your existing 4G SIM will get upgraded to 5G, so a new SIM is not needed. But your device needs to be compatible with 5G. Here’s how to check for 5G compatibility for the Airtel network on your phone.

How to check if you can use Airtel 5G Plus on your phone?

Open the Airtel Thanks app. If you are located in any of these cities, you should see a banner for 5G Plus asking you to check if your phone is 5G enabled.

Tap on that banner and it will open to a different page.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...

Airtel will now check if you are in a 5G ready city and if the 5G handset is 5G compatible and has all the latest software update as well.

Also Read |Airtel 5G Plus launched in India: Is your smartphone eligible for the network?

If both checks pass, Airtel will ask you to go to the Settings>Network page on your mobile and make sure that 5G is chosen as the preferred network.

Once that is done, it mean you are good to go and 5G should technically work on your phone once you are in the vicinity of a 5G-ready tower.

Advertisement

In our case, we noted that while a Vivo X80 Pro was ready for 5G, but the next-generation network is yet to show. This will only appear when we are present in a 5G-ready location.  Keep in mind that not all 5G phones will automatically support the new network. Some phones-including Apple’s iPhones– will need a software update to support 5G connectivity.  Airtel has revealed which phones will support its 5G network in India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 05:24:33 pm
Next Story

Harmanpreet Singh named FIH Player of the Year

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement