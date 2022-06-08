scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Airtel users face outage: Internet service, network signal affected

Airtel outage: Several users complained of zero-network. Others wondered why they weren't able to call anyone. However, the outage is not impacting all the users.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
Updated: June 8, 2022 5:21:15 pm
Airtel, Airtel outageIs your Airtel network down? You're not the only one. (Express Photo)

Airtel users are reportedly facing users in several parts of the country. The users of telecom service providers took to Twitter to report issues within the network strength.

Several users complained of zero-network. Others wondered why they weren’t able to call anyone. The services went only out for 15 minutes and have been restored, as per the company.

However, the outage did not affect all users. Check out the tweets of some affected users below.

Outage-tracking website DownDetector suggested that the outage reports came from cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Guwahati, among other regions.

Stats on the suggested that the issues with Airtel services started appearing around 4:27 pm on June 8. As many as 4,400 people reported no signal, unable to access mobile internet and even problems with landline internet.

