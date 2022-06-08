Airtel users face outage: Internet service, network signal affected

Updated: June 8, 2022 5:21:15 pm
Airtel users are reportedly facing users in several parts of the country. The users of telecom service providers took to Twitter to report issues within the network strength.
Several users complained of zero-network. Others wondered why they weren’t able to call anyone. The services went only out for 15 minutes and have been restored, as per the company.
However, the outage did not affect all users. Check out the tweets of some affected users below.
No Airtel Network available in #Kalburagi District #AirtelDown @airtelindia @Airtel_Presence pic.twitter.com/U1fI3Ioydo
— Prajwal Vitkar (@Prajwal_VT_2104) June 8, 2022
It looks like #AirtelDown
I tried all basic steps and nothing helped pic.twitter.com/RaaObub6mH
— Siva Bharani Udaya Selvan (@Siva_Bharani) June 8, 2022
Airtel network down? Not able to call anyone
— Immanuel iggi (@Immanueliggi) June 8, 2022
Outage-tracking website DownDetector suggested that the outage reports came from cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Guwahati, among other regions.
Stats on the suggested that the issues with Airtel services started appearing around 4:27 pm on June 8. As many as 4,400 people reported no signal, unable to access mobile internet and even problems with landline internet.
