Airtel unveils new Rs 349 and Rs 399 postpaid plans for select circles

Airtel has brought back its Rs 399 monthly postpaid plan after replacing it with Rs 499 plan last month. There is also the Rs 349 monthly postpaid plan, which is also available for select circles. Notably, the Rs 349 and Rs 399 are listed under Airtel’s ‘Best Selling Circle Specific Plans’ as of now.

The Rs 349 monthly postpaid plan will only be applicable in Airtel’s Andhra Pradesh, Delhi/NCR, Karnataka, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu circles. Meanwhile, the Rs 399 monthly rental will be applicable in all of other Airtel’s circles except for Andhra Pradesh, Delhi/NCR, Karnataka, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu.

In terms of benefits, Airtel’s Rs 349 plan offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls as well as 5GB data per month with data rollover facility and 100 SMS per day. Free access to Airtel TV Premium and ZEE5 is included as well.

The Rs 399 plan by Airtel gives its users 40GB data per month with data rollover facility. Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls as well as 100 SMS per day are included as well. In addition to access to Airtel TV Premium and ZEE5, users of this plan can also avail handset protection.

Do note that the plans are specific to circles and will not show up in any other circle where not applicable. As already mentioned, the Rs 349 postpaid can only be availed by users in Airtel’s Andhra Pradesh, Delhi/NCR, Karnataka, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu circles. The Rs 399 plan is valid across everywhere else where the Rs 349 is not available.