Airtel launches new broadband plans with unlimited internet, OTT subscriptions

Airtel has announced new “all-in-one” plans that bundle an unlimited home broadband internet connection, OTT subscriptions, TV channels and Airtel Black priority care. The newly-announced plans start at Rs 699 and go all the way up to Rs 1,599.

The Rs 699 plan gives you 40 Mbps of unlimited internet, along with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. You also get an Airtel Xstream Premium single login for 14 OTTS: SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood and Shorts TV. You also get 350 channels on the Airtel 4K Xstream Box.

The Rs 1,099 plan comes with 200 Mbps of unlimited internet along with Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar subscriptions. This package also comes with the Airtel Xstream Premium login for the same 14 OTTs as above and the 350 channels on Airtel 4K Xstream Box.

With the Rs 1,599 plan, you will get 300 Mbps of unlimited internet along with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar subscriptions. The Rs 1,599 package also comes with the same 350 channels and Airtel Xstream Premium login for 14 OTTs as the other two plans.

Plan Rs 1599/month Rs 1099/month Rs 699/month Speed 300 Mbps 200 Mbps 40 Mbps Data Unlimited OTT* Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar Disney+ Hotstar Airtel Xstream Premium single login for 14 OTTs: SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood and Shorts TV TV Channels Over 350 channels with Airtel 4K Xstream Box* Customer Service Airtel Black Priority Care with a dedicated Relationship Manager

Also, users will also have to pay a one-time charge of Rs 2,000 for the Airtel 4K Hybrid TV Box and there is a monthly (fair use policy) FUP of 3333GB for the internet connection.