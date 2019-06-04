Airtel to offer unlimited access to ZEE5 under Airtel Thanks program

Airtel has upgraded its offers under its Airtel Thanks program. The country’s second largest telecom operator will now offer free unlimited access to ZEE5 to its postpaid mobile subscribers.

Airtel was already offering some limited content from ZEE5 to its users and it has now strengthened its partnership to offer unlimited access to the ZEE5 content catalogue to its platinum postpaid customers under Airtel Thanks rewards program.

All postpaid subscribers of Airtel who are having Infinity Postpaid plans of Rs 499 and above will be eligible for this offer. All the eligible Airtel users can avail this offer through My Airtel app. To avail it, users just need to claim free ZEE5 subscription offer from Airtel Thanks section of My Airtel app.

After claiming the offer, the users will be be required to download the ZEE5 app from App Store or Play Store to start accessing the premium content that includes ZEE5 Originals, movies, TV shows, music videos, lifestyle shows, kids content and more.

ZEE5 claims to have over 1 lakh hours of On Demand Content and over 70 live TV channels along with over 3,500 films, over 500 TV shows, more than 4,000 music videos and Live TV channels across 12 languages.

The Airtel Thanks program is now tiered in its offering – silver, gold and platinum. Each tier opens a new set of benefits for Airtel customers. The platinum users of Airtel get VIP service, premium content, e-books, device protection and exclusive invites and priority access to events and sales.