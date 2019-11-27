Airtel to hike prices from December 1: Best prepaid recharges to queue right now

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone will increase tariff prices from December 1, though the quantum of the hike is unclear as of now. In a press statement, Airtel said that the company will continue to provide affordable tariffs to customers and the move is aimed at balancing the needs of the company “to remain viable”.

Airtel currently offers prepaid recharge plans starting at Rs 9. Among the best plans for those who want unlimited calling plus data are Rs 169 and Rs 199. There are several plans with benefits such as free Amazon Prime membership as well such as the special recharge-STV combo of Rs 299. Airtel has listed a couple of plans for new customers as well.

Ahead of the tariff prices increase from next week, we take a look at the best Airtel prepaid recharge plans with unlimited calls and data available as of now:

Airtel Rs 9, Rs 19, Rs 97 prepaid recharge plans

Airtel’s Rs 9, Rs 19, and Rs 97 prepaid plans come with unlimited calling. The Rs 9 recharge offer has a validity of one day, while the Rs 19 and Rs 97 plans will be valid for two days and 14 days respectively. When it comes to data, Rs 9 plan offers a total of 100MB data, Rs 19 a total of 200MB data and Rs 97 plan 500MB data respectively. Both the Rs 9 and Rs 19 plans also offer 100 SMS per day, while Airtel’s Rs 97 prepaid offer bundles 300 SMS in all.

Airtel prepaid plan options with 28 days validity, unlimited calls, data

Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 169

Under Airtel’s Rs 169 prepaid offer, users get unlimited call access along with 1GB data per day and 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days, which means users get a total of 28GB data for the entire validity period. The Rs 169 prepaid plan is among the most affordable that comes with unlimited calling plus 1GB data per day.

Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 199

Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 199 comes with unlimited calling along with 1.5GB data per day for a total of 28 days. The total data offering under this plan is 42GB for the entire validity period. The plan also comes bundled with 100 SMS per day. Though rest all benefits are the same as Airtel’s Rs 169 plan, this plan is for those who need more data per day as it comes with 1.5GB data per day.

Airtel prepaid recharge plans of Rs 299, Rs 349

Both Airtel prepaid plans of Rs 299 and Rs 349 come with 28 days validity and unlimited calls. However, the former will suit those who are fine with lesser data but want the free Amazon Prime subscription for the entire validity period. The total data offered under Rs 299 plan is 2.5GB and it also bundles 100 SMS.

As for Airtel’s Rs 349 plan, it includes 3GB data per day for 28 days, which means a total of 84GB data for the entire validity period. The plan also comes with 100 SMS per day, though there is no free Amazon Prime subscription.

Airtel prepaid plan options with over 70 days validity, unlimited calls, data

Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 398

With Airtel’s prepaid recharge offer of Rs 398, users get access to unlimited calls and 1.5GB data per day for 70 days. So the total data offered under this plan is 105GB. Users also get access to 90 SMS per day. The validity is longer and the total data offered is also more.

Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 399, Rs 599

Apart from unlimited calls, Airtel’s Rs 399 prepaid plan also offers 1GB data per day for a validity period of 84 days. Subscribers of this plan can also avail 100 SMS per day.

Airtel’s Rs 599 prepaid offer also has 84 days validity, but there a few changes as well such as only national calls are unlimited and users get 100 national SMS. It also bundles 2GB data per day and there is the added benefit of complimentary life insurance worth Rs four lakhs.

Airtel prepaid recharge plans of Rs 499, Rs 509, Rs 558

Airtel’s Rs 499, Rs 509, and Rs 558 prepaid plans offer unlimited calls. The Rs 499 and Rs 558 plans both have a validity of 82 days and offer 100 SMS per day. As for data, the former bundles 2GB data per day or 164GB in all, while the latter offers a lot more 3GB daily data or 246GB total. Airtel’s Rs 509 prepaid plan bundles 1.4GB data per day for 90 days or a total of 26GB data and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel prepaid plan options with over 150 days validity, unlimited calls, data

Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 597

Airtel’s prepaid recharge plan of Rs 597 offers 168 days of validity period apart from a total of 6GB data as well as unlimited calls. Users will get 300 SMS per 28 days.

Airtel prepaid recharge plans of Rs 998, Rs 1699

Airtel Rs 998 and Rs 1699 are long-term plans with validity of 336 days and 365 days respectively. Both offer unlimited calls. The Rs 998 plan also bundles 12GB data in all along with 300 SMS per 28 days. while the Rs 1,699 plan offers 1.4 GB data and 100 SMS per day.