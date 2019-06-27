Airtel introduces new benefits for ‘V-Fiber’ Home broadband customers with extra data

Airtel has introduced a new #AirtelThanks campaign, which is exclusively for its V-Fiber Home Broadband customers. The company is offering them more data, along with extra benefits like access to content from Netflix, Amazon, ZEE5 to those with home broadband plans of Rs 1099 per month and higher.

As part of its #AirtelThanks benefits, the company will give its subscribers three months subscription gift to Netflix, one year Amazon Prime membership and access to premium content on ZEE5 and Airtel TV. Airtel, which is the largest private sector broadband player in India, has over 2.3 million customers in 89 cities across India. Here’s a look at the data plans and benefits that will be offered for all the plans.

Airtel ‘V-Fiber’ Plan of Rs 1099

The Rs 1099 plan will offer 100 Mbps speed with 300GB data per month with rollover benefits and 500GB one time bonus data. The plan includes three months Netflix, one year access to Amazon Prime along with full access to ZEE5 and Airtel TV Premium.

Airtel ‘V-Fiber’ Plan of Rs 1599

This plan will offer a maximum of 300 Mbps speeds along with 600GB data per month with rollover benefits and 1000GB one time bonus data. The plan also includes three months Netflix, one year access to Amazon Prime along with full access to ZEE5 and Airtel TV Premium.

Airtel ‘V-Fiber’ Plan of Rs 1999

The maximum speed in this plan is 100 Mbps, but it has the benefit of unlimited data. The content offers are the same as the other two plans with Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and Airtel TV Premium included.

Airtel also says that its customers will get additional discounts of up to 15 per cent when opting the annual rental package and 7.5 per cent discount with the 6 months rental package. So if you pay for six months for the Rs 1099 plan, then it will cost Rs 1012 per month, and you will have to pay Rs 6102 as the lump sum. If you opt for the 12 months option, then the plan costs Rs 934, and the total amount is Rs 11,208.