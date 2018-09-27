Airtel introduces ‘Smart Recharge’ prepaid plans from Rs 25 to Rs 245 with free data, calls

Airtel has introduced six new bundled tariff plans under its ‘Smart Recharge’ packs.

Airtel has introduced six new bundled tariff plans under its ‘Smart Recharge’ packs. These plans, reported by Telecom Talk, begin from Rs 25, and end at Rs 245, while offering benefits of voice calling and data. The report also mentions that the Smart Recharge packs are limited to the Chennai circle, though they could be expected pan-India soon.

The six bundled plans under Airtel’s ‘Smart Recharge’ packs are priced at Rs 25, Rs 35, Rs 65, Rs 95, Rs 145 and Rs 245 respectively. At Rs 25, prepaid subscribers will receive Rs 18.69 in talktime, as well as 10MB of data benefits over 28 days. In comparison, the Rs 35 Smart Recharge pack provides talktime worth Rs 26.6, voice calls at 1p/s or 60p/min, and 100MB data with 28 day validity.

Also read: Airtel launches Rs 195 prepaid recharge offer with 1.25GB daily data, unlimited voice calling

Also, Airtel prepaid subscribers can recharge for Rs 65, to get 200MB data along with voice calls at 60p/min, or recharge for Rs 95 and avail 500MB data benefits as well as voice calls at 30p/min. The recharges over Rs 100, worth Rs 145 and Rs 245, offer full talktime. The Rs 145 Smart Recharge pack offers 1GB data and calling at 30p/min for 28 days, while the Rs 245 plan offers 2GB data and calling at 30p/min over 84 days. The talktime benefits for each of these plans come with unlimited validity.

The Telecom Talk report also states that Airtel has used the ‘Smart Recharge’ packs to replace small talktime recharges. With these plans in place, recharges worth Rs 20, Rs 30 and the like are set to be phased out in favour of the newer plans. It also adds, though, that the Rs 10 recharge is likely to remain unaffected.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd