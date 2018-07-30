Airtel introduces Rs 597 prepaid plan with 168 days validity

Airtel has now introduced a prepaid plan worth Rs 597, that offers unlimited voice calls. Airtel has now introduced a prepaid plan worth Rs 597, that offers unlimited voice calls.

Airtel has now introduced a prepaid plan worth Rs 597, that offers unlimited voice calls. This prepaid plan has been spotted by TelecomTalk, which reported on Airtel’s latest tariff pack. This plan will be valid for 168 days, and comes alongside benefits of 100 daily SMS and 10GB data over the plan period. the Rs 597 prepaid plan, though, will be made available to select Airtel subscribers.

Under the Rs 597 prepaid plan, Airtel customers can avail unlimited voice calls, and will be able to send a maximum of 100 free SMS during this period. This plan, though, is not data intensive, and provides benefits of only 10GB over the entire duration. Even though it does not provide data options, Airtel users will be able to use the data in any time over the 168 day plan validity.

Among prepaid plans with long-term validity, the Rs 597 pack compares to Airtel’s Rs 995 plan, that also comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS benefits. This plan, though, comes with a monthly data allowance of 1GB, which adds up to 6GB for the plan period, which is 180 days.

In terms of long-validity prepaid plans, Reliance Jio also offers a Rs 995 pack, that offers unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMSes over 90 days. It scores over Airtel, though, as it offer 60GB of 4G data during the plan period. Also, Vodafone’s longest prepaid unlimited calling pack, worth Rs 509, comes with the same call and SMS benefits as its competitors, while offering 1.4GB 4G/3G data per day. This adds up to overall data benefits of 126GB over the pack’s 90 day validity.

