Airtel Rs 499, Rs 749, Rs 999 and Rs 1599 postpaid plans revised

With Jio giving a tough fight to Airtel, the telco has now revised its postpaid plans. Airtel has updated its postpaid planes, though the company says the basic Rs 399 plan has not been discontinued, contrary to what is being reported. However, the Rs 399 plan is not showing in the app or the website, when we apply for a new connection. It is still available in retail stores when customers walk-in and and can ask for the same plan.

The starting plan if one goes to the Airtel website is Rs 499. The premium most Rs 1599 plan has also been revamped with unlimited data and voice calling. All Airtel postpaid plans now come with a free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5.

Airtel Rs 499 postpaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 499 postpaid plan offers 75GB 3G/4G pr month with data rollover option alongside unlimited local/STD and roaming calls and 100 SMS message per day. Those who opt for the Rs 499 postpaid plan are also eligible to get three months of Netflix subscription, one year of Amazon Prime Video subscription, Zee5 subscription, and Airtel TV Premium. Plus, the postpaid plan also includes handset protection as well.

Airtel Rs 749 postpaid plan

Next up is the Rs 749 postpaid plan. This one replaces the Rs 649 postpaid plan. The Rs 749 postpaid plan comes with 125GB of 3G/4G data per month, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited local/STD and roaming calls. Additionally, users will also get three months of Netflix subscription, one year of Amazon Prime Video subscription, Zee5 subscription, Airtel TV Premium, and handset protection. Notably, the Rs 749 plan is for two regular connections and one add-on connection.

Airtel Rs 999 postpaid plan

The Rs 999 postpaid plan offers a total of 5 connections, including four regular and one add-on. The plan gives you 150GB of 3G/4G data, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited local/STD and roaming calls. The Rs 999 postpaid plan extends Airtel Thanks benefits such as three months of Netflix subscription, one year of Amazon Prime Video subscription, Zee5 subscription, Airtel TV Premium, and handset protection.

Airtel Rs 1599 postpaid plan

The Rs 1599 is the most premium postpaid plan out of the four revised plans. This one offers unlimited data benefit as well as unlimited local/STD calls and 100 SMS messages per day. Also, the plan bundles three months of Netflix subscription, one year of Amazon Prime Video subscription, Zee5 subscription, Airtel TV Premium, and handset protection. The plan offers two regular connections.