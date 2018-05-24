Airtel introduces Rs 49, Rs 193 prepaid add-on data packs to take on Reliance Jio

Airtel has now introduced add-on data packs, that will provide additional data benefits across prepaid data plans. Airtel has now introduced add-on data packs, that will provide additional data benefits across prepaid data plans.

Airtel has introduced two add-on data packs that will provide additional data benefits across prepaid data plans. The Rs 49 plan offers 1GB of extra data, while the Rs 193 plan gives 1GB of extra data per day. The information about the two add-on packs was first revealed by TelecomTalk.

The Rs 49 Airtel add-on pack will offer 1GB of extra data over any other prepaid plan, while the Rs 193 add-on plan will offer 1GB extra data per day over existing plans. For example, the Rs 199 recharge pack offers 1.4GB data per day over 28 days, and if customers opt for the Rs 193 add-on pack, they will get 1GB of extra data per day for 28 days.

Also read: Idea Rs 92, Rs 53 prepaid bullet recharge packs announced; offer 6GB and 3GB data

As per TelecomTalk, Airtel’s newest add-on packs were first tried out in the Punjab circle. After the trial, it was further rolled out to the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka and Delhi circles, among others. Since it has been rolled out silently, Airtel users would need to check if these plans have been made available in their region.

Reliance Jio also has a range of add-on packs that start from Rs 11 and go up to Rs 101. These will work the same as Airtel’s add-on packs, where Jio users recharging with the Rs 101 pack will receive 6GB of additional data over regular data plans.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd