Airtel launches new Rs 48, Rs 98 data prepaid recharge plans with 28 days validity

Airtel has recently launched two new prepaid recharge plans worth Rs 48 and Rs 98 for its subscribers. The plans do not offer daily data benefits but carry 3G/4G data with a validity of 28 days.

While the Airtel website is not showing the new plans, all the third party recharge website and apps have started to reflect the new plans for all the telecom circles of Airtel.

The prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 48 offers 3GB 3G/4G data with a validity of 28 days. Airtel’s new Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan offers 6GB of 3G/4G data with a validity of 28 days. This plan also carries 10 local and national SMS.

These two packs are meant for those who either do not depend on mobile data or do not need their time on the web. Both these plans are budget-friendly monthly data packs that can get you through your needs like booking cab, making payments through mobile apps etc.

Earlier this month, Airtel launched its new Rs 248 prepaid recharge plan for first-time users. The FRC (first recharge) plan offers 1.4GB 3G/4G daily data along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls without any FUP limit. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day and a validity of 28 days.

Last month, Airtel rolled out a new Rs 398 prepaid plan for customers bundling together unlimited calls, daily data along with daily SMS. The plan offers with 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 70 days.