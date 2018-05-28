Airtel’s Rs 449 prepaid plan to offer 2GB daily data, unlimited calls over 70 days

Airtel has introduced a Rs 449 prepaid pack that offers 2GB of daily 3G/4G data. Airtel has introduced a Rs 449 prepaid pack that offers 2GB of daily 3G/4G data.

Airtel has introduced a Rs 449 prepaid recharge pack for customers, that offers 2GB of daily 3G/4G data. This plan is valid for a 70 day period, across all circles. The Rs 449 plan is the latest in Airtel’s prepaid plans which are offering more data per day coupled with extra validity. Airtel recently launched Rs 448 and Rs 499 plans with more than 28 days validity as well.

For Airtel users who recharge for Rs 449, the 2GB 3G/4G data comes alongside unlimited local and STD calls as well as unlimited roaming. The daily SMS limit is 100 local/national text messages per day. In total, users will receive a cumulative data benefit of 140GB over the plan period. This plan directly targets Reliance Jio’s Rs 448 plan, that offers subscribers 2GB 4G data per day over 84 days, along with unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS over 84 days. Jio customers, therefore, receive benefits of 168GB data over the recharge duration.

Airtel’s other prepaid plans with validity beyond a month includes the company’s Rs 448 plan, that offers 1.4GB data per day over 82 days. Over the plan duration, Airtel subscribers will receive total benefits of 114.8GB data, besides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS free per day. Airtel also has another Rs 499 recharge pack, that provides 2GB data per day over 82 days. This differs from the newer Rs 449 plan only on validity periods, and users will get 28GB more data from this plan, spread out over 14 additional days.

Among the recent prepaid plans announced by Airtel, the company has also introduced a Rs 149 plan. This offers 1GB of 3G/4G data per day over 28 days, along with regular call and SMS benefits. Airtel is facing increasing pressure from Jio in terms of competition over data rates, which explains why the company has been launching these plans with more data and extra validity.

