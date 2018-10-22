Airtel launches Rs 419 prepaid plan with 1.4GB data per day for 75 days

Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan, that offers 1.4GB data per day over 75 days.

Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan, that offers 1.4GB data per day over 75 days. Reported by TelecomTalk, the new prepaid recharge, worth Rs 419, is available across telecom circles, and is the sixth prepaid plan from the company to offer daily 4G/3G/2G data of 1.4GB.

As per the Airtel Rs 419 plan, prepaid subscribers will receive unlimited voice call benefits, without FUP limits, as well as 100 free SMS per day. Over the plan’s validity period, Airtel users will receive as much as 105GB data, following which users will receive fair usage policy (FUP) benefits.

The new plan will be set between Airtel’s Rs 399 and Rs 448 prepaid recharges, that also offer 1.4GB daily data benefits. The validity between the plans are also similar, as the Rs 399 pack offers benefits over 70 days, while the Rs 448 pack is available with 82 days validity. TelecomTalk also reports that some users have received longer validity with the Rs 399 pack, that extends to 84 days.

Other plans that offer 1.4GB data per day include the Rs 199 and Rs 219 plans, with 28 day validity, and the Rs 509 plan with validity period of 90 days. The difference between the Rs 199 plan and Rs 219 plan, though, is that of Hello Tune subscription, that is available on the latter. While the FUP benefits allow Airtel to compete with Reliance Jio, its latest 1.4GB data packs match up to the latest offerings from Vodafone.

Recently, Vodafone has announced a series of new prepaid packs, that offer daily data benefits of 1.5GB. These plans, worth Rs 209, Rs 479, and Rs 529, come with validity periods of 28 days, 84 days and 90 days respectively.

