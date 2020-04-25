Airtel’s Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership for 12 months

Airtel’s Rs 401 prepaid pack offering one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Airtel’s Rs 401 prepaid pack offering one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Airtel has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar and launched a new prepaid plan for its subscribers that not only comes with mobile data but also offers a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform.

The prepaid pack priced at Rs 401 offers an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP that gives access to Bollywood movies, Marvel animated movies and live-action MCU adaptations along with exclusive Hotstar Specials and live streaming of sports events.

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid pack

The Rs 401 prepaid recharge plan also offers complimentary 3GB data for 28 days to Airtel customers. The prepaid pack is available to all Airtel prepaid mobile customers across the country and can be availed using Airtel Thanks app, airtel.in, and Airtel’s network of retail stores.

Also read | 5 tips Disney+ Hotstar users must follow use the streaming platform efficiently

The Disney+ Hotstar service is live in India starting this month after the Hotstar app was upgraded to reflect the Disney+ branding. The app has a dedicated Disney+ tab that showcases Disney movies, cartoons, TV shows, and more. There are two subscription options available for the service. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium is available at Rs 1,499 per year whereas the Disney+ Hotstar VIP is available at Rs 399 per year.

Comparing the pricing of VIP subscription (Rs 399) with Airtel’s new prepaid pack of Rs 401, Airtel customers can enjoy 3GB data for an effective price of Rs 2, which is a good deal no matter how you look at it.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Notably, the new prepaid pack is a data-only recharge plan and does not come with any calling or SMS benefit. Airtel has two more data-only prepaid offerings— the Rs 48 pack offers 3GB data for 28 days and the Rs 98 pack offers 6GB data for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 349 pack

Bharti Airtel has the largest catalogue of prepaid offerings. If you are looking for a prepaid pack with daily data benefit and access to streaming service, Airtel’s Rs 349 prepaid pack could be the best option for you. It comes with 2GB data per day, truly unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

Also read | Jio, Airtel, Vodafone offering free incoming calls even if recharge pack validity ends

The pack also includes access to Amazon Prime Membership for 28 days, subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, free Hellotunes, free online courses at Shaw Academy for 28 days, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag, and Anti-virus for your phone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd