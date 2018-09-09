Airtel offers Rs 300 discount for six months with Rs 399 Infinity postpaid plan

Airtel has now expanded the benefits of its Rs 399 Infinity postpaid plan, to compete with Vodafone. Airtel has now expanded the benefits of its Rs 399 Infinity postpaid plan, to compete with Vodafone.

Airtel has now expanded the benefits of its Rs 399 Infinity postpaid plan, to compete with Vodafone. As per a report from Telecom Talk, the new Rs 399 plan will be availalbe for a Rs 50 discount per month, and will also offer 20GB more data on each billing cycle. The discount over the Airtel plan will be valid for six months, though the data benefits might be a permanent change to the plan.

According to the new Rs 399 plan, Airtel postpaid subscribers will now receive a total of 40GB data per month, as compared to the previous benefits of 20GB. Also, the plan will come with a Rs 50 discount, which means that the plan tariff has been revised to Rs 349. Unfortunately, though, this price is the pre-tax amount, and the effective price of the new plan will be Rs 385. So, on the cash front, this plan only provides a monthly benefit of Rs 14 which can be availed over six recharge cycles. Other benefits from the plan include unlimited data with FUP speed limits, as well as unlimited voice calls. Users will also receive free three-month subscriptions to Airtel TV and Wynk Music.

Also read: Vodafone vs Airtel vs Jio: Best postpaid plans under Rs 500 per month

Airtel’s rival Vodafone also has a postpaid plan priced at Rs 399. With the revision of this plan in March, Vodafone RED subscribers have been receiving monthly benefits of 40GB data and unlimited calling, besides 100 SMSes per day. Airtels’ plan also betters Vodafone with respect to the data rollover limit offered in these postpaid plans. While Vodafone subscribers will be able to roll over up to 200GB data as part of this plan, Airtel users can consider a limit of 500GB.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd