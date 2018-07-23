Airtel introduces Rs 299 voice-only prepaid plan with 45 days validity

Airtel has now introduced a Rs 299 prepaid plan, that only offers unlimited voice benefits over 45 days. Airtel has now introduced a Rs 299 prepaid plan, that only offers unlimited voice benefits over 45 days.

Airtel has now introduced a Rs 299 prepaid plan, that offers unlimited voice benefits over 45 days. This was first reported by TelecomTalk, which showed that besides free calling, users will get benefits of 100 SMS free per day. The Rs 299 plan comes in as telcos have looked to improve the offerings with their bundled plans, as seen by the change in Airtel’s postpaid plan changes as well as in Vodafone’s prepaid plan utilities.

With the Rs 299 prepaid plan, though, the SMS benefit will be extended during roaming. On the other hand, Airtel prepaid subscribers need not worry about talktime, as unlimited calling comes with no FUP, as seen on Jio’s plans. However, the drawback is that the plan comes with no data benefits. Airtel’s prepaid plans closest in value to the Rs 299 plan are worth Rs 249 and Rs 349. While both offer data and unlimited voice call benefits, they are valid for 28 days only.

Also read: Airtel revises Rs 499 postpaid plan to offer 75GB of data

Airtel had revamped its Rs 1,199 postpaid plan, to offer data benefits up to 120GB, up from the previous limit of 90GB. This plan would directly compete with the Rs 1,299 plan from Vodafone RED. Also, it has upgraded its Rs 499 postpaid plan, that will now give users benefits of up to 75GB, compared to the earlier limit of 40GB. While Airtel users could avail benefits of Wynk TV and Amazon Prime subscriptions over select postpaid plans, all postpaid subscribers will receive rollover data benefits adding up to 500GB.

