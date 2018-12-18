Airtel’s revamps Rs 199 prepaid plan with 1.5GB data per day

Airtel has revamped its Rs 199 prepaid plan, which will now offer 1.5GB data per day. This adds 100MB of 4G/3G data benefits that customers would get from the old Rs 199 plan. The other plan benefits, including its validity, remains unchanged, and the change appears to be available across telecom circles.

The original Rs 199 plan featured daily data benefits of 1.4GB, besides 100 free SMS and unlimited voice calling, that extends to local/STD calls and roaming. With a validity period of 28 days, this implies that the benefits would extend to 39.2GB data throughout the plan.

Under the new Rs 199 prepaid combo plan, Airtel subscribers will get 1.5GB data per day, for a plan total of 42GB 4G/3G data through its validity.

This change, though, is not reflected in Airtel’s other prepaid plans that come with 1.4GB data. These include the prepaid combo plans worth Rs 399, Rs 448 and Rs 509, that continue to offer the same data and talktime benefits. The three plans come with validity of 70 days, 82 days, and 90 days respectively. Airtel subscribers will also be able to access mobile data once the daily plan limit is exceeded, through FUP speeds of up to 64Kbps.

The new Rs 199 plan from Airtel shows a change seen with plans of similar validity from Reliance Jio and Vodafone. While Jio’s Rs 199 plan offers 1.5GB 4G data daily, Vodafone had recently bumped up the data benefits of its Rs 199 prepaid plan.

The latter also added 100MB daily data benefits to its Rs 399 plan, that is valid for 70 days. The changes from Vodafone, though, have been implemented in select telecom circles.