Airtel’s launches Rs 179 plan for prepaid users: Check out the benefits

Bharti Airtel is one of the top telecom operator of India. Similar to other telcos like Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea, Airtel also increased price of some of its prepaid plans recently. Airtel now launches a new plan worth Rs 179 for prepaid users. This plan is different from other prepaid plans that Airtel offers as it comes bundled with built-in life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh. Airtel brings this plan in partnership with Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

For the unaware, Airtel has previously launched some plans for prepaid users in partnership with Bharti AXA Life Insurance. The latest plan with similar benefits is priced at Rs 179. Under this new plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling benefits to any network (yes, no FUP here), 2GB data, 300 SMS and a term life cover of Rs 2 lakh from Bharti AXA Life Insurance. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days. As you can see, the data benefit that this Airtel plan offers isn’t great.

Airtel says that the “pack is designed to serve entry level smartphone users and feature phone users in semi-urban and rural markets. It will give these customers a simple and highly convenient channel to secure themselves and their families financially every time they recharge their Airtel mobile numbers.”

Airtel has confirmed that the insurance cover is available to all customer between 18 and 54 years of age only. So, check your age before going for this plan. Airtel confirms that customers will not be required to get into any paperwork or medical test to avail the insurance.

Both Airtel and Bharti AXA Life Insurance claims that the policy or Certificate of Insurance will be instantaneously delivered in a digital format and will take just a matter of few minutes. A physical copy of the insurance will also be provides to the customer on request. To get this plan and the benefits that come with it customers can simply head to any Airtel retail store or on Airtel Thanks app and purchase it.

