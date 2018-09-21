Airtel’s Rs 168 prepaid recharge offer with 1GB daily data, unlimited calling, free Hello Tune launched

Airtel’s Rs 168 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls along with 1GB data per day, 100 SMS daily and free Hello Tunes subscription. Airtel’s Rs 168 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls along with 1GB data per day, 100 SMS daily and free Hello Tunes subscription.

Airtel has launched its new prepaid recharge pack of Rs 168 that gives its customers data as well as calling and SMS benefits. As per a Telecom Talk report, the plan is only available in for Airtel customers in its select circles including Delhi and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. The plan also bundles free Hello Tune subscription.

Airtel’s Rs 168 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls along with 1GB 2G/3G/4G data per day and 100 SMS daily. The validity is 28 days. This means users will get a total of 28GB data and 2,800 SMS for the entire validity period under this plan. Do note that the calling benefits are unlimited and do not come with Fair Usage Police (FUP).

In addition, Airtel prepaid customers who recharge with the Rs 169 plan can also avail free subscription of Hello Tune for 28 days. As per the Airtel site, Hello Tune will be activated within four hours from the recharge time. Users will also be able to change Hello Tune.

The report notes that the same plan offers unlimited calling, a total of only 1GB data, and 100 SMS per day for 20 days in some circles. Indianexpress.com checked for the Airtel’s plan in Delhi NCR circle, and it gives users unlimited (local, STD, roaming) calls, 1GB data, 100 SMS per day as well as unlimited access to Hello Tune. The validity for this plan is 20 days.

Airtel’s Rs 168 plan competes with Rs 159 prepaid recharge pack by Vodafone, which was rolled out last month. Vodafone’s plan is available across all its circles. It offers users 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calling as well as 100 SMS per day. The validity is 28 days. However, the voice calling benefits comes with a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week.

In comparison, Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan gives its customers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. The plan also bundles unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day as well as complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

