Airtel rolls out up to 20 percent discount on 6-month, 1-year broadband plans

Airtel is offering lucrative discount offer for its broadband subscribers. The telecom company is providing up to 20 per cent discount for subscribers for who purchase its monthly plans for a year, and a 15 per cent discount to those who opt for monthly plans for six months. The offer is available across all the circles where Airtel provides broadband service.

In addition to the discount, the Airtel broadband plans also include extra data benefit, data rollover, and increased internet speed of up to 300Mbps. With the upgrade, the 300Mbps plan is now available at Rs 1758 a month (limited to Delhi) instead of Rs 2199 Airtel used to charge earlier. The plan includes 1200GB of FUP limit, unlimited voice calls, and Amazon Prime subscription as well. This discount is applicable when users opt for monthly plans for a year. The same plan can be availed for a price as low as Rs 1866 if the subscribers select a monthly plan for six months.

Similar discounts are available on Airtel Rs 899, Rs 1099 and Rs 1299 broadband plans as well. The bonus data on Airtel plans is valid till October 31, 2018. Notably, the discount offer on Airtel broadband plans are the same across all circles even though the original price of these plans vary in different circles.

Apparently, Airtel’s lucrative discount offer on broadband plans come at a time when its rival Reliance Jio is reportedly said to be launching Jio Fiber broadband service soon. Reports suggest that the Jio Fiber fixed-line broadband service will offer 100Mbps broadband connectivity along with unlimited voice calls, access to Jio TV for a charge as low as Rs 1000 a month.

