Airtel revises Rs 99 recharge pack, now offers 2GB data for 28 days

Airtel has revamped its Rs 99 prepaid plan which now offers 2GB data for a total period of 28 days. First reported by TelecomTalk, the latest Airtel prepaid plan appears to have been rolled out to limited circles. The Rs 99 plan, though, will continue to offer unlimited voice calling and 100 daily SMSes over 28 days.

Airtel’s Rs 99 plan initially offered 1GB for the entire month which has been revamped in its bid to compete with Reliance Jio. Recently, the Mukesh Ambani-led telco had introduced the Double Dhamaka Offer, under which subscribers will get 2GB of 4G data for the entire month, along with unlimited voice calls at Rs 98. Between the two plans, though, Airtel’s latest plan brings greater benefits, as Jio only offers 300 SMSes throughout the 28-day validity, while for Rs 99, Airtel subscribers can send 2800 SMSes. Also, BSNL’s Rs 98 plan, introduced as part of its Data Tsunami offer, provides 1.5GB of data per day over 26 days, in addition to 100 SMSes and free voice calls.

In related news, Airtel recently revised its Rs 149 prepaid pack which now offers 2GB of data per day instead of 1GB. That means the plan will offer 56GB of data at a per GB cost of Rs 2.68. As expected, the plan also offers unlimited calls (local, STD, and roaming), and 100 SMS free per day.

