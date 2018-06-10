Airtel’s Rs 149 recharge pack now offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calls

Airtel has revised its popular Rs 149 recharge pack, which now offers 2GB of data per day, instead of 1GB though the pack is not yet available for all circles. Airtel has revised its popular Rs 149 recharge pack, which now offers 2GB of data per day, instead of 1GB though the pack is not yet available for all circles.

Bharti Airtel has revised its popular Rs 149 recharge pack, which now offers 2GB of data per day instead of 1GB as it faces intense competition from newcomer Reliance Jio. According to a report from TelecomTalk, the recharge pack is not available across all telecom circles and only a handful of users will get the benefit of the new Rs 149 recharge pack from Airtel.

Airtel’s Rs 149 recharge plan gives users 2GB of 3G/4GB data per day for a total period of 28 days. That means the plan will offer 56GB of data at a per GB cost of Rs 2.68. As expected, the plan also offers unlimited calls (local, STD, and roaming), and 100 SMS free per day. Just to recall, Rs 149 prepaid recharge pack was refreshed back in January to offer 1GB of data per day, unlimited calling benefits, and 100 SMS a day. Earlier the pack used to offer 300MB data for users for the 28 day validity report.

The new Rs 149 plan directly competes with Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid recharge pack. Jio’s recharge pack, however, offers 1.5GB of data per day with a validity of 28 days. This takes the total benefit to 42GB data in total. Airtel’s plan though applies to 3G and 4G data connections. Users are entitled to get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS free a day in the Reliance Jio plan as well. Also, included are Jio’s suite of apps. However, Jio charges Rs 99 for the Prime membership.

Airtel recently launched a new Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan that offers 2GB of data per day with a validity of 82 days. This means users will get a total of 164GB data for the validity period at 2GB per day. The telecom company also revised its Rs 399 prepaid recharge pack that now offers 2.4GB daily data for a total period of 84 days. Airtel’s plan comes with unlimited voice calls, free outgoing national roaming for all users, and SMS benefits.

