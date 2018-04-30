Airtel unveils Rs 129 recharge pack with free Hello Tunes, 1GB data for 28 days

Airtel’s Rs 129 recharge pack promises to offer unlimited calls and a free subscription to Hello Tunes for 28 days. Airtel’s Rs 129 recharge pack promises to offer unlimited calls and a free subscription to Hello Tunes for 28 days.

Airtel’s Rs 129 recharge pack that promises a free subscription to Hello Tunes, alongside unlimited voice calls for a period of 28 days. TelecomTalk reports that Airtel’s Rs 129 recharge pack is similar to the existing Rs 99 pack, the only difference between the two is the addition of the Hello Tunes subscription one get with the former pack.

Other than the free Hello Tunes subscription, the recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100SMSes a day, and 1GB of 3G/4G data for a month. Users, however, should note that the Rs 129 recharge pack is currently limited to certain circles within India. The Rs 129 recharge pack competes with Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 recharge pack. Under the pack, users get unlimited access to calls, 100SMSes a day, 2GB 4G data for a period of 28 days, and a free subscription to Jio’s suite of apps.

This is Airtel’s second recharge pack that comes with a free subscription to Hello Tunes. Last week, it launched the Rs 219 recharge pack with 1.4GB 3G/4G data per day, unlimited, STD and national roaming, and 100SMSes a day. The pack is valid for 28 days.

Airtel’s Hello Tunes service essentially lets you set up your favorite song as caller tunes. Generally, Hello Tunes are chargeable, which simply means you have to pay a fee to get access to Hello Tunes. But with the Rs 129 recharge pack, Airtel is providing its users with unlimited Hello Tunes for 28 days.

