Airtel revamps Rs 399 prepaid plan with extra validity, Rs 448 with more data

Airtel has revised two of its prepaid plans with extra validity, and more data. The Airtel prepaid plans of Rs 399 and Rs 448 have been revised by the company. The new validity appears to be reflecting for the Delhi NCR region as well.

Airtel’s Rs 399 plan now shows 84 Days validity along with unlimited calls on incoming, outgoing and national roaming as well. The plan includes 100 SMS free per day as well.

The data offered on the plan is 1GB per day, which means a total of 84GB data in total. Earlier the plan used to show validity of 70 days for most customers, though in select circles Airtel had a longer validity of 84 days for this same plan.

It looks like Airtel has extended this 84 days validity to all circles on the Rs 399 prepaid recharge. However, the daily data offering appears to have been reduced on this data plan. Earlier it used to offer 1.4GB data per day, which now shows only as 1GB data per day. It was also reported earlier that Airtel was offering 2.4GB daily data on this plan for select customers.

Coming to Airtel’s Rs 448 prepaid plan, this one now has 82 days validity, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. It also comes with 100 SMS free per day. The plan’s data limit has been revised to

1.5GB per day from the original 1.4GB data offered on a daily basis. This means users will get 100MB data more on this recharge, which will last for nearly three recharge cycles.

Interestingly, Airtel also has a prepaid pack of Rs 499 with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls clubbed with 2GB data per day, and 100 SMS free per day. Airtel also gives extra 5GB data for 82 days with this recharge plan, which shows for Delhi circles.

Airtel recently revamped its Rs 199 prepaid plan as well to offer 1.5GB of daily data compared to the earlier figure of 1.4GB per day. The plan continues with 100 free SMS and unlimited voice calling, that extends to local/STD calls and roaming. However, the validity period is only 28 days.